Register With Student's Loan To Enjoy Allowance - Trainee Teachers Told

The Ministry of Education has directed through the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) teacher trainees to register with the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to enjoy the payment of their allowances.



A letter sighted by ClassFMonline.com dated 9, August 2017 signed by the Dean of Student’s Affairs at the Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale, Amidu Aduna read: “A directive from the Minister of Education through the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) has directed that Teacher Trainees must register with the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF).



“The requirement is for the payment of the Teacher Trainee Allowances from September 2017. It should be noted that allowances would be paid to Teacher Trainees only through the Students Loan Trust Fund



“In view of the above directives, students must register with the Students Loan Trust Fund immediately.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) while in opposition promised to restore the scrapped teacher trainee allowance when it comes to power.



Shortly after assuming office, government announced the allowance would be restored by September this year.