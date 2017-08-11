'Baby Police' Will Compliment Our Work - IGP

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Appeatu has said one of the innovations of the police transformation agenda is to extend services to all towns and villages of this country.



The personnel of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) under the community protection agenda he said shall complement the effort of the police in that regard. Mr. Asante-Appeatu said he will not compromise on discipline and the core values of integrity, respect for the law and professionalism.



He made the comments when he opened the 47th Cadet Officers training at the Police Academy this week. The IGP entreated the officers to ensure that the values of integrity is reinforced to the extent that in their supervisory role, they will make sure their subordinate imbibe these values and demonstrate them.



The Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau is receiving massive boost from the transformation programme. ‘’We have so far carried out some capacity building activities aimed at professionalizing the unit. There are efforts to create PIPS Offices in the 11 Regional Commands,’’ he said.



The Youth in Community Service and Security is a module that offers employment opportunities for the youth by augmenting the human resource capacity of Ghana’s security services within beneficiaries cited communities. The module comprises of the under listed: Community Policing Assistants, Prison Service Assistants and Fire Prevention Assistants.