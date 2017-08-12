WAEC Denies Hacking Of Its Website

Related Stories Claims that the website of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has been hacked and fake results of the Basic Education Certification Examination have been published there are false, the Council has said.



A statement purported to have been issued by WAEC on Thursday claimed the WAEC’s official website has been compromised and fake BECE results published by some hackers.



The said statement added the technical experts of the Council were working to restore the hacked servers.



“Our systems have been hacked and fake results have been posted to our servers. Our cyber security team is currently working on the problem,” it added.



The purported hack, per the said statement, was going to cause delays in releasing the results of the 2017 BECE until September 30 or later.



But the Council on Friday issued a counter statement to deny the claims, noting there has not been any hack of its website whatsoever.



The Council consequently advised the public to disregard the claims, which have since gone viral on social media.