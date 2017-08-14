Some Gov't Officials Against Galamsey Fight – Ashigbey

Related Stories Convener of the Steering Committee of the Media Coalition against illegal mining, Kenneth Ashigbey, has said that there are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government involved in illegal mining who are unhappy about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s resolve to end illicit mining.



Speaking in an interview with Moro Awudu on Monday, August 14, on Class FM Executive Breakfast Show about the need to include pressmen in the activities of Operation Vanguard, the anti-galamsey taskforce deployed by government to illegal mining sites, Mr Ashigbey said, “There is a pattern to discredit the work that Operation Vanguard is doing and for me that is worrying. The thing that we should bear in mind is that, they (galamseyers) are the people that we as a media have not been able to touch. The very rich, powerful and some of them are even within this government. There are elements within this government who are not happy about what the government is doing. Some of them are elements within the political class and some of them are chiefs.”



Mr Ashigbey, who is also the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), further cautioned the media to be wary and avoid being influenced by prominent people to publish false reportage that will discredit the work of the Vanguards.



For this reason he wants independent media personnel to be included in the operations to have primary access to information and report accurately without any bias. His comments come in the wake of the death of four galamseyers at Anyinam in the Atiwa District of the Eastern Region on Sunday August 13.



Residents have accused members of the joint military and police taskforce of killing the four but the security operatives has denied involvement in the killings.



Spokesperson for Operation Vanguard, Major Gariba Pabi, denied the claims, stating that the taskforce has not even been to the area.