Two Feared Dead In Bole-Techiman Accident

Two people are feared dead in the fatal accident Related Stories There has been a fatal accident on the Bole – Techiman road in the Northern Region with two persons feared dead.



Northern region correspondent Eliasu Tanko told Ultimatefmonline.com that the accident involved a minibus which burst a tyre.



Scores of people are also reported injured and rushed to near by hospitals. Source: Ultimatefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.