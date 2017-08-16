Ghanaian Christians In UK Urged To Hold On To Their Faith

Papa Owusu-Ankomah Related Stories Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, has urged Ghanaians to hold on to their faith and live righteously as Christ expects of Christians.



He made the statement when he joined the congregation at Freedom Centre International (FCI), Welling Kent, to worship and followed on with a one to one interaction with members of the congregation, as part of his commitment to engage with Ghanaians across the UK.



A statement issued by EMH Global on behalf of FCI, said the High Commissioner shared his testimony of how his steadfastness to his faith had held him strong in his over 20years as a politician.



He also used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians in the UK to be good citizens, hardworking, ambitious and law abiding.



Touching on the need for Ghanaians in the UK to seek the wellbeing of Ghana, Papa Owusu-Ankomah said it was the responsibility of every Ghanaian to pray for the peace and prosperity of Ghana regardless of their political affiliation, as a prosperous and peaceful country is a blessing to all.



He emphasised his commitment to use his office as the High Commissioner to unite Ghanaians in the UK and extended an invitation to all Ghanaians in London and its environs to a grand durbar scheduled to take place at the Ghana High Commission on Saturday August 19, 2017.



FCI is a thriving Ghanaian led multicultural Pentecostal church-based charity registered in the UK, and headed by Dr Shadrach Ofosuware, who is also the chairman of the Ghana Christian Council, UK.



Papa Owusu-Ankomah was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Augustina Owusu-Ankomah, and some staff at the Ghana High Commission in the UK.