CODE Commends Gov't For Free SHS, Appeals For Infrastructure

Related Stories The Conference of Directors Of Education(CODE) has applauded government for the its steps to commence the Free Senior High School Policy.



Speaking at its 24th annual conference, the National President, Mrs. Margaret Frempong-Kore stated the association believes the policy would prevent parents from the difficulty in paying their wards' fees in the Senior High School.



The Education Ministry announced few weeks ago that the Free SHS policy will take off in September this year, where government will bear tuition and feeding fees of pupils, including day students who gain admission into the Senior High School (SHS).



The CODE believes the policy would help many students who hitherto would not have had access to SHS to enjoy education devoid of cost barriers, thereby urging all stakeholders of education to support the policy to thrive.



Expand Infrastructure In Schools



In her speech, Madam Frempong-Kore indicated that the success of the Free SHS programme would not see the light of the day should government renege to add up to the already structures in public schools majority of which are aging.



The Tema director of Education said the availability of teaching and learning materials (TLMs) in public schools is nothing good to write home about and also stressed that the inadequate furniture in public schools has been a hindrance to achieving educational goals.



Mrs. Frempong-Kore also bemoaned the difficulty heads of schools go through to get funds to support routine administrative activities. She cited purchases of fuel as well as the payment of utility bills as an example. To her, those bottlenecks were inhibiting quality education.



CODE further appealed to the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) to revamp their monitoring system to improve upon the quality of education in the country.



"To arrive at a quality education in Ghana, these measures should be put in place to ensure that the potentials of the human resource of the nation is harnessed to its maximum" to ensure the beauty of the system is not marred.



The theme for the 2017 conference is "Providing inclusive and equitable education for the youth the gateway to life long education."