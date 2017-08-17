Ahafo Chiefs To Start Campaign For Support Ahead Of New Region Creation

Related Stories The Council of Ahafo Chiefs is gearing up to engage the denizens of the Ahafo part of the Brong Ahafo Region to support their call to secede from the region.



The Omanhene of Hwidiem, Osuodumgya Barima Appeadwaa Boafo II, on behalf of the council made this call after the Council of State informed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that there was a substantial demand for the creation of new regions.



The Council on Tuesday, advised the president to set up a Commission of Enquiry to inquire into the need and to make recommendations on factors involved in the creation of the new regions.



Commending the Council of State for its advise to the president, the Hwidiem Manhene called on religious leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to educate the masses on the importance of the secession and its developmental effects on that part of the region.



This, he said, would help them (the Chiefs) when they begin their campaign which will involve all the chiefs of Ahafo.



"Our campaign will take the shape of the ones organised by political parties, but ours will be devoid of partisan politics," Nana Appeadwaa Boafo II maintained.



He also advised the youth in the area to eschew partisan politics in their quest to get their own region.