President Akufo-Addo Consoles Burkina Faso 5 Days After Attack

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after 5 days of a terrorist attack which occurred on the 13th of August at a restaurant in Burkina Faso has sent a heart-warming message to the people.



In a Twitter post which was released on the 17th August 2017, President Akufo-Addo commiserated with the affected families and to the government of Burkina Faso.



"I send my deepest sympathies to the affected families and to the government and the people of the brotherly nation of Burkina Faso.,’ he tweeted.



Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 18 people leaving several others injured during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital overnight, but security forces shot dead both attackers and freed people trapped inside the building.



Burkina Faso, like other countries in West Africa, has been targeted now and again by jihadist groups. Most attacks have been along its remote northern border with Mali, which has seen activity by Islamist militants for more than a decade.



However, Ghanaians reacted to the tweet of the President in a state of shock as they couldn't understand why the post came in late.