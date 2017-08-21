Court Orders Ex-BOST CEO To Disclose Bank Accounts Details

Kwame Awuah-Darko - BOST MD Related Stories An Accra High Court, Financial & Economic Crime Division 2, has ordered the immediate past Managing Director (MD) of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, to disclose his bank accounts details to the Police.



The order follows a request brought before the court by D/Sgt. Charles Quayson of the Financial and Forensic Unit of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Accra, in July 2017.



The ‘Order for Disclosure of Bank Account Details’ was to assist the Police with its investigations.



Mr. Awuah-Darko has been on the radar of the security agencies as a wanted man ever since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 general elections.



Apart from the investigations being conducted by the Police, the former BOST MD is also being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and would not be spared any breathing space when he enters into the country from his base in the United States of America.



Awuah-Darko, according to our sources, is being investigated for at least 12 major transactions he supervised whilst in office.



One of such major transactions is the alleged payments and withdrawals from the government’s account.



The account in question is the Chief of Staff’s ‘Sundry Account’ which the former BOST boss allegedly lodged money into on regular basis and which was reportedly cashed by the Office of the Chief of Staff under President John Dramani Mahama.