Shake-Up In GES; 16 Directors Reassigned

|Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, acting GES Director
|
The Ghana Education Service has reassigned 16 of regional and divisional directors of the service across the country.
Only two regions; Eastern and Northern, were not affected in the shake up which takes effect from September 1, 2017.
“As a sequel to our information to you recently and in the interest of the Service, the following changes in Divisional/Regional Directors have been made effective 1st September, 2017,” a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa stated.
In the statement, more than seven directors in the various regions have been re-assigned to Accra and will be operating from the GES headquarters in Accra.
The GES Director-General, Prof. Opoku-Amankwah was appointed to the position in April 2017 taking over from Mr. Jacob Kor who was appointed to the office some two years ago.
Until his appointment, Prof. Opoku-Amankwa was the Dean of International Programmes at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
|Source: citifmonline.com
