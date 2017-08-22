Government Commits To Retooling Ghana Publishing Company

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to making the Ghana Publishing Company Limited a powerhouse in publishing once more, Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, said Monday.



“As such, the President has pledged his unwavering support in making this company achieve its mandate,” Nana Asiamah-Adjei told journalists and staff of the Company as part of her visit to get first-hand information about happenings there.



She visited various departments of the Company and later addressed workers during which she commended both Management and Staff for their hard work and dedication over the years in the heat of several challenges.



“My visit today is to interact with you and to have first-hand information of the challenges this great company is going through and find ways of retooling and revamping your operations,” she told the cheering crowd, who chanted and clapped their hands unceasingly.



“Let me reiterate my outmost commitment in seeing Ghana Publishing Company Limited turn into a formidable force to reckon with in the production industry,” she said.



“We are pledging to pull every muscle of strength to see this company succeed.



“I know the sky will be the limit when this company is fully resourced. Continue working hard and be moved by the can-do spirit and the spirit of patriotism,” she added.



Mr David Asante Boateng, the Managing Director of Ghana Publishing Company, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the entire publishing company needed a complete overhaul.



“Every single department and the agency section under this whole organisation need proper retooling and recapitalisation,” he said.



He said the Company had the right human resources, the capacity to deliver and the skilled men and women but what “we lack is the equipment and proper machines.”



He expressed the hope that the Deputy Minister’s concern and desire to revamp and retool the place would come into reality.



Mr Boateng noted that printing and publishing machines imported about 50 years back had become old and obsolete.



“All the structures we work with are so old, we need proper infrastructure uplift,” he said.