Blame Parliamentarians For Ghana's Woes - Group

A group calling itself Kwame Ghana group has stated that the country's economic woes should be blamed on Members of Parliament (MPs) instead of the ruling government.



According to them, some of the policies which has negatively affected the nation were all passed by Parliament.



Addressing a press conference in Cape Coast over the weekend, Spokesperson for the group Mr. Seth Birikroang stated that MPs only enact and approve laws that attract some percentage of money without considering its effect on the citizens and nation as a whole.



He mentioned some of the policies which have affected the nation as the power crises (dumsor dumsor) that struck the country during the Mahama administration.



"Again the approval of the sale of Ghana Telecom to foreign company that has affected the high cost of Tariffs and high rate of the dollar," he added.



He also touched on the AMERI Deal which to him is a financial loss to the State.



"ECG concession that foreigners are coming to sell Tariffs to Ghanaians at a high cost for twenty years with the approval of parliament in 2014, without considering Ghanaians.



"The current toll levy that may bring about high tariffs and increase in the transportation fare, unemployment and rise of prices of commodities was also the handiwork of these same law markers in the country," he added.



He is therefore calling for a change of the old Members of Parliament from whose laws the country is suffering today.