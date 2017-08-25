27-Year-Old Adjudged Best Midwife In Brong Ahafo Region

Related Stories Anna Bosomtwe, a midwife at the Sampa Government Hospital in the Jaman North district has been adjudged the best midwife in the Brong Ahafo Region.



Miss Bosomtwe, who has almost four (4) years experience up her sleeves in midwifery,was awarded with a citation from the Minister of Health, Dr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and a set of medical diagnostic and delivery tools.



The Brong Ahafo Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr Timothy Letsa, who handed her the award at their 2017 mid-year review, in Sunyani, noted that the award which was sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), was to award hardworking midwives in all the ten regions of Ghana and encourage others to work hard to reduce child morbidity and maternal mortality.



The acting medical Superintendent of the facility, Dr Philip Taah Amoako, described the 27 year old Midwife as a person who works with dexterity and professionalism at all times.



A part of her citation that portrayed her as caring and a team player also pointed that: "her selflessness and volunteerism performances led her to be trained on ultrasound scan to enable her identify and confirm high risk pregnancies for timely intervention to save Mother's and babies."



Ann stated that she is motivated by the passion she has for her job and is always happy whenever she helps her patients.



To her colleagues, she advised them to "do to others what they will expert others to do to them [nurses] in times of need".