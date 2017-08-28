Ken Agyepong’s Flagstaff House Bribery Allegation Damning – GII

Ken Agyepong Related Stories Ghana Integrity Initiative is calling for immediate investigations into the bribery allegations being leveled against presidential staffers at the Flagstaff House.



According to the Executive Director of GII, Linda Ofori-Kwafo, such allegations if swept under the carpet could affect President Akufo-Addo’s resolve to root out corruption in the country.



Her comment comes after the outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, claimed a presidential staffer demanded $20, 000 from an unnamed investor just to see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



On Accra-based Oman FM’s Boiling Point program on Thursday, Mr. Agyepong said though the president is unaware of such happenings in his office, some of those around him are busy using their presence to extort monies from people who want to invest in the economy.



This issue has become murkier after musician and sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) also accused two deputy Chief of Staff of being corruption.



These exposé according to the many including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) vindicates their claim that the Flagstaff House is now the headquarters of corruption.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program Monday, Linda Ofori-Kwafo said such serious allegation if not investigated will be an indictment on the Akufo-Addo government.



She indicated that a president who has vowed to fight corruption must start it from his own backyard.



“These allegations are very serious because it is coming from members of the NPP so if must be investigated” she added.



The GII boss noted the Assin MP should as a matter of urgency be invited to back his allegation with prove to bring the culprits to book.



Until that is done, Mrs. Ofori-Kwafo said allegations of bribery at the Flagstaff House will remain an albatross around the neck of government.