Bagre Dam Spillage: NADMO Ready, Abu Ramadan Assures

NADMO Deputy Cordinator, Abu Ramadan Related Stories A Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Abu Ramadan has assured that his outfit is ready to protect lives and properties ahead of the spillage of the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso.



According to the Deputy National Coordinator, NADMO has adequately prepared and has equipment at its disposal to effectively combat the deluge from the spillage.



He added that it is only this year that NADMO has been able to assemble items many days ahead of the spillage, an indication of an administration that has the people at heart.



“We have the equipment assembled and ready with us in the north where we made a make shift office in anticipation of flood from the Bagre Dam spillage. I can assure you that we will not witness a repeat of what normally is the case: flooding of people’s home which is always accompanied by displacement of persons and properties.



“No, not this year, that is a history.”



NADMO has already sent alerts to dwellers in areas along the White Volta of a possible flooding as authorities in Burkina Faso prepare to spill excess water from the Dam.



NADMO has, consequently, asked farmers and residents in communities such as Bawku West, Talensi, Bunkprugu, in the Upper East Region, to stay off farms close to the riverbanks of the White Volta so as to avoid loss of human lives and properties.



The Bagre Dam is expected to be spilt within the next few days, according to NADMO, and could take three days for the flooding water to reach the catchment area.



Speaking to the host of Onua FM’S morning show Bright Kwesi Asempa, the Deputy NADMO Coordinator explained that a team has been tasked and detailed to constantly monitor the opening of the Dam, saying “they will feed us daily with the activities of the authorities in Burkina Faso and as soon as the Dam is open, we will get to work”.



Asked if NADMO is well equipped to deal with this year’s spillage, Mr Ramadan answered in the affirmative, noting that it is the first time in the history of the country that NADMO has moved its operations to the north to join forces with the regional office to help save lives and properties.



He said relief items, as well as speed boats, are on standby for rescue operations. Tents for displaced residents and many other items are available, he noted.



“I can assure Ghanaians especially those communities which are normally affected by the spillage from the Bagre Dam that there is no cause for alarm. NADMO is well prepared and ready,” the Deputy National Coordinator assured.