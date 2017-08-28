Stop Dressing Like Concert Party ‘Clowns’ – Most Rev. Awotwi Tells Priests

Related Stories The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt has expressed grave concerns about the kind of suits, gowns and other unprescribed priestly apparel that Methodist priests adorn themselves with.



Speaking at the national Methodists conference held in Obuasi on Sunday to ordain new Priests for the Methodist church, the hallowed clergyman pointed out that he has had course to prevent Ministers from joining processions because they were not appropriately dressed.



“There was a time that whenever a Methodist Priest was seen in public, no one has to tell you he is a Methodist Preacher. But now, some Ministers have started wearing some suits that you think they are in a concert party.”



“We do not want to see those frightening stoles that some of you have been wearing all around. Not all suits are appropriate for you to sew and wear. Different colours laces here and there. Where did you get all that from,” he questioned.



Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt however assured that the Methodist church is making arrangements for the Methodist Investment and Projects Limited (MIPL) to stock ministerial garments, where every Methodist minister will purchase their apparels.