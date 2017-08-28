‘Stop Eating Food From Chop Bars’ – Rev. Awotwi To Methodist Priests

Related Stories Chop bars dotted across the country are expected to lose some considerable mileage of clientele from the Methodist priesthood following a directive from the Methodist Church of Ghana which bars all Priests and Ministers from patronizing these local food joints.



The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt gave the admonition addressing a national conference held by the Methodist church in Obuasi in the Ashanti region to ordain new Ministers to shepherd the Methodist fold.



The Presiding Bishop warned the Priests, “stop eating foods from chop bars and corners. I am saying this because the complaints of ill health that are coming from very young Ministers is worrying.”



He also charged spouses of the Reverend Ministers to ensure that the Ministers exercise regularly and “ate balanced diets,” so the church will have healthy Ministers to fulfil their missions.



Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt further urged the newly ordained Ministers and their spouses to bear with the church if their monthly salaries delayed but assured that their salaries will hit their bank accounts latest by the first weekend of every month.