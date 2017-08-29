38 Police Officers Promoted To COPs, DCOPs

David Asante Apeatu, IGP Related Stories The President, upon the recommendation of the Police Council has promoted seven Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners and 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to Deputy Commissioners.



There are now 14 Commissioners in the Ghana Police Service.



According to the statement, the 31 ACPs who have been promoted include officers from the general police pool and medical professionals.



The new Commissioners are:



COP/Mr. Akuribah Yaagy – Director-General/National Patrols:



COP/Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Benyin – Central Regional Police Commander;



COP/Mr. Charles Kpapu Torkor – Commandant at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College;



COP/Mr. Maxwell Sakipasgo Atingane – Director-General/Motor Traffic & Transport;



COP/Mr. Bright Oduro – Director-General/Criminal Investigations,



COP/Mr. Osabarima Oware Pinkro III – Director-General/Research and Planning and



COP/Mr. Isaac Ken Yeboah -Ashanti Regional Police Commander.