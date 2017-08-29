Customs Recruiter Scammer Arrested

Related Stories Officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have arrested a man believed to be in his late 30s, for allegedly collecting monies from job seekers under the guise of recruiting them at the Customs Division of the GRA.



The suspect, Kosewu Nick Kafui, was arrested at East Legon, Accra, when he had reportedly met one of his victims to collect a cheque with face value GH¢4,000.



He has been handed over to the Ministries Divisional Police Command for further investigations.



Briefing journalists in Accra, the Commissioner, Customs Division, Isaac Crentsil, said the suspect placed an advertisement on WhatsApp seeking to recruit persons interested to work with the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The interested job seekers were purportedly being charged GH¢6,000.



GRA investigations team gathered intelligence about suspect’s activities and apprehended him.



Apparently, the victim had met him to make part payment of GH¢4,000 and to pay the balance later.



When Kosewu Nick Kafui was about to receive the cheque from the victim, he was immediately busted and brought to the GRA headquarters for further interrogations.



Mr Crentsil believed that several persons had fallen victim to Kosewu’s nefarious activities and called on them to report to the GRA.



He also urged the public to be wary of imposters going round and claiming to have been hired to recruit people for the GRA.