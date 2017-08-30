Peace And Christian Councils Losing Credibility - A.B.A. Fuseini

Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini Related Stories The NDC Member of parliament for Sagnerigu, Hon. A.B.A Fuseini says Peace Council and the Christian Council are gradually losing their credibility.



According to him, their long silence on issues in the country is making them spiritually impotent.



The member of Parliament who seem excited about the resignation of the embattled Deputy Agric Minister,Hon.William Quaitoo explained that this is the way to go, it will at least serve as a deterrent to other Members of Parliament and Ministers of State who speak any how in public.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that, these institutions must watch their credibility because they only prefer to issue statement when they are issues of convenience.



"They should talk tough to our Ministers and government officials when they go wrong, they should not sit on the fence and only come in when it is convenient for them or the dust is settled," he said.



The Minority in Parliament have been demanding the immediate dismissal of Deputy Agriculture Minister, William Quaitoo from the government over disparaging comments he made against northerners.



“We are demanding that he should, immediately, on his own volition resign as a minister and quit from Parliament, failing which the President must sack him to show his revulsion against such ethnocentric tribal bigotry,” the Sagnarigu Member of Parliament, A. B. A Fuseini stated in an interview before Hon. Quiaitoo's resignation.



Mr. Quaitoo has since apologized after suggesting farmers in the northern part of the country could not be trusted on claims about the destruction wreaked by the Fall Armyworm on their farms.



He intimated that the complaints and calls for compensation were simply a ploy to fleece the government of some money.



However, it is good the Deputy Minister has resigned, it will clam tension and nerves within my brothers in the North, but the president should have fired him, he added.





Peace Council Wants Ghanaians To Forgive Minister



The Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, has asked Ghanaians offended by the “unguarded” tribal comments of the deputy Agric Minister, William Quaitoo to forgive him.



In his comments on the matter Tuesday, Prof. Asante urged Ghanaians to let go.



“We should also know that when somebody says something and the person comes round to say . . . ’on second thought I think I didn’t do the right thing . . . I did not exercise circumspection in what I said so I apologise profusely for whatever words that I used or the way I expressed my ideas’, I think it is important for us as human beings to forgive. After all, we are all human,” he told Starr News.



"We all wrong others. But if we hold onto it and claim that no; because this person said it, he has not been circumspective enough; he's insulted me and I am not going to forgive that person, I am going to really give it back to that person, two wrongs don't make one right. And I think it is important for us to also understand that the decent thing any respectable leader will do is that after the person had done something that is wrong and it is pointed out to him, he comes back to realize that I didn't do the right. And then if the person comes to apologise for the wrong thing he did, let's forget and move forward," he added.