Nneka Youth Foundation Trains Over 2,500 Children At ‘World Changers Camp’

As part of efforts to harness the potential of young people, the 2012 Tigo Digital Change-maker and founder of Nneka Youth Foundation, a non-governmental organization based in the Volta region, Ms. Cecilia Fiaka has organised its 14th World Changers Camp for Junior High School students aged 12 to 16 in the region.



The one-month camp attracted over 2,748 young persons from Ningo Prampram, Hohoe, Kpando, Ho West & Central, Afadjato South, North Dayi, South Dayi and Nkwanta South districts.



Mentors and resource persons were drawn from various institutions including Tigo, Reach for Change and Goil Ghana limited just to mention a few. Discussions broadly centered on child online protection, social media, sexual reproductive health and drug abuse and among others. They were also taken though how to use glass to make beads, jewellery, basket weaving, painting, and the basic principles of entrepreneurship.



Ms. Cecilia Fiaka, Nneka Foundation was determined to ensure that all children in less-privileged communities were empowered and inspired to remain in school so that they could realise their full potential. She emphasized it was important to channel the energies of young people towards a more positive path.



She stated that the camp also took them through their academic work in school and provided them with useful insights on how to study for their end of term exams.



The maiden World Changers Camp took place at Ve Gbodome in 2012 for 500 young persons’ drawn from 10 communities in the Afadjato South District. Since it was established five years ago, Nneka Youth Foundation has supported over 11,000 young people with skills training including leadership and entrepreneurial skills.



In 2012, Nneka Foundation entered the Tigo Change-makers’ competition and won the seed capital of US$20,000 to support her organization. She also received non-financial support from Reach for Change and Tigo.