SSNIT IT Manager Sacked

Related Stories Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has sacked the interdicted SSNIT IT Boss, Dr. Caleb Afaglo with immediate effect.



The management held a meeting today to decide on the fate of the IT Boss over allegations that he faked his doctorate degree and other job documents.



Dr. Afaglo was reported to have forged documents to gain employment into the establishment.



He is said to have no doctorate qualifications or first degree.



In a statement issued and signed by the Acting Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Victoria Gifty Abaidoo "Dr. Caleb Afaglo, the General Manager, MIS of the Trust be relieved of his position with immediate effect. He is currently on interdiction. Evidence made available to the Trust indicates that the University degrees presented by Dr. Afaglo to secure his employment at the Trust are fake".



Among other issues that the management deliberated on during the meeting is that the "Trust will collaborate with Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO)to ensure that those suspected of breaches of the law in respect of the OBS contract are dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land".



Dr. Caleb Afaglo is currently under investigations by the EOCO.



Read full statement below:



At a meeting held on 30th August, 2017 at Pension House, the Board and Management of SSNIT decided as follows:



1. That Dr. Caleb Afaglo, the General Manager, MIS of the Trust be relieved of his position with immediate effect. He is currently on interdiction. Evidence made available to the Trust indicates that the University degrees presented by Dr. Afaglo to secure his employment at the Trust are fake.



2. The Trust will collaborate with Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO)to ensure that those suspected of breaches of the law in respect of the OBS contract are dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.



3. SSNIT expects the names of people associated with the I.T (OBS) contracts to be released in the near future.



4. The Board and Management of SSNIT want to state that they will publish the findings of the PricewaterhouseCoopers as promised at their recent press conference.



We are committed to cleaning up the Trust and rightly positioning it to serve the interest of its stakeholders.



The Board and Management of SSNIT wish to assure our stakeholders - the Contributors, Pensioners, Employers, Organized Labour and the General Public that we will work tirelessly to improve and add value to the fortunes of SSNIT.





Victoria Gifty Abaidoo



Ag. Corporate Affairs Manager



