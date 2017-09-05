Otumfuo Gives Mahama Family GHC50K

Related Stories Asante monarch Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has donated GHS50,000 to late Major Maxwell Mahama’s family.



The military officer was lynched at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region in May after he was mistaken to be an armed robber.



The Asantehene said the donation, which was made to the family at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi, is meant for the education of the late military officer’s children.



Otumfuo said Major Mahama was a dedicated and gentle serviceman.



The widow, Barbara Mahama was at the Manhyia palace together with the late officer's father and Family head for the donation.