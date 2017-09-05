Kasoa Murder: Mother Invokes Curses On Policemen Who’ll Hide The Truth

Related Stories Mother of the murdered youngman at Kasaoa has consulted 30 dreaded gods for support in seeking justice following the gruesome killing of her son.



According to her, she has asked the gods to deal ruthlessly with anyone who’ll try to cover the truth in the matter with the view of making it a ‘foolish case’.



The deceased, Nana Yaw Owusu who was having fun with his friends during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations was stabbed to death by a yet to be named soldier over a mobile phone at Kasoa in the Central Region on Friday 1st September 2017, after he refused submit his phone as ordered by the soldier.



The soldier was on Monday remanded in police custody by the Amasaman District Court and expected to re-appear in court on September 18.



But the aggrieved mother of the deceased who has expressed doubt that justice will be served the family through the court claims she’s resorted to the gods to fight her case for her as they’re known to expedite action whenever they are petitioned.



She said a policeman who slapped her other son at the court premises will also taste the fury of the gods.



“I’m invoking curses on this policeman for slapping my son for just trying to catch a glimpse of who killed his brother. I’m calling on 30 dreaded gods to deal with him, I intentionally called on 30 gods because even if I’m impressed upon to reverse the curse, I’ll not be able to recollect the names of these gods so that those I’m not able to mention will do the job for me. Why will a policeman beat a bereaved person unprovoked. Any policeman who tries to cover up in this matter, he or she will also lose a child as has happened to me.”