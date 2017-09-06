Electricity Disconnection Renders EC Helpless In Replacement Of Voter ID Cards

The situation has affected the Commission's daily administrative duties Related Stories A disconnection of electricity power supply to the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) has rendered it helpless and unable to replace missing voter ID cards of voters in the Dormaa Central Municipality. Consequently, many of those who visit the EC’s office located in the Urban Council building on Thursday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region, with various concerns become disappointed due to the inability of the Commission to meet their request.



The situation has affected the Commission's daily administrative duties and has in turn led to the non-payment of the GHC 5, 400.00 electricity bill by the Dormaa Municipal Assembly, owners of the building.



The bills have accrued since January 2015 to April 2017 and many residents of Dormaa-Ahenkro with complaints of missing voter ID cards have become worried because they need the cards for other purposes.



Mr Kyere Ofori and Ms Eunice Ataah, residents of the municipality, told the Ghana News Agency that they needed the ID cards replacement for confirmation of their identities to receive remittance from abroad and for the opening of bank accounts respectively.



Mr Christian Offeh Boafo, the Dormaa Municipal Electoral Officer, said he has on several occasions contacted the authorities of the Municipal Assembly about the matter but it is yet to be resolved.