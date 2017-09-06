World Time Celebrates Ephraim Amu At 118

Related Stories The World Time Limited, a multimedia company implementing the Creative Industry Policy of the World Bank, UNESCO and the Cultural Renaissance Charter of the African Union is to celebrate the 118th anniversary of Dr Tata Ephraim Amu, a renowned Musicologist and Pan-Africanist.



The event, scheduled between September 13th and September 17th this year, with support from the Evangelical University College and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council is aimed at “turning creative arts tools for Ghana and Africa’s rapid socioeconomic development.”



An event guide, made available to the Ghana News Agency said the anniversary would be marked with lectures, exhibitions and concerts in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.



Dr Ephraim Tata Amu, a celebrated musician, who hailed from Peki-Avetile in the Volta Region was a composer, music technologist and an educationist.



Amu is particularly known for his use of the atenteben, a traditional Ghanaian bamboo flute, which he promoted and popularized throughout the country, and composed music for it.



Some of his composed music are; “Fare thee well", "Mawo do na Yesu", "Nkwagye Dwom", and "Yen Ara Asase Ni".

Amu’s "Yen Ara Asase Ni" has become a nationally acclaimed patriotic song that is performed at national functions.

He died in 1996.