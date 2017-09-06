Government Renews Curfew Hours On Bunkprugu Township

The Bunkprugu Township curfew starts from 2000 hours to 0600 hours effective, September 5, 2017 Related Stories Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours on the Bunkprugu Township in the Northern Region.



A statement signed by the Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Tuesday has said.



“Government continues to urge chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, it said, there was also a total ban on all persons in the Bunkprugu Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and that any person found with such items would be arrested and prosecuted.