Tema West NPP Vows To Resist TMA Demolition Program

TMA has condemned the unwarranted attack on its staff, particularly the Task Force The Tema West Executive Members of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, have warned that they will resist any attempt by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, TMA to illegally eject and demolish some containers in the constituency.



According to them, the victims have already acquired valid permits from the TMA for their stay.



This came to light when the Tema West Executive Members of the NPP organized a media briefing in Tema.



The briefing was to address the recent demolition by the TMA task force to evict squatters occupying the frontage of the Cocoa Village in Tema.



Briefing the media, the Tema West NPP Constituency Chairman, Dennis Amfo-Sefa, also known as Nana Boakye noted that although the Assembly notified the residents, the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah called on the TMA to hold on and give the owners more time to relocate.



The TMA has however, condemned the unwarranted attack on its staff, particularly the Task Force, who were discharging their lawful duty of ensuring that all physical developments carried out in the in the Tema Metropolis are done in accordance with the law.



The Chief Executive Officer of the TMA, Felix Nii Mensah Annang-La expressed worry over the assault.



He noted that on the 19th of October, 2016 and 20th of January, 2017, the assembly received not less than three requests from the Ghana Cocoa Board appealing for remedial action to address the emerging nuisance in front of their property.



Some of the victims expressed worry over the manner the assembly demolished their stores though they had permits from the TMA.