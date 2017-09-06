11-Year-Old Pupil Donates GHC 400 ‘Coins Savings’ To COPE

COPE is an initiative that seeks to provide full scholarships to brilliant but needy students Related Stories An 11-year-old pupil of Roman Ridge School in Accra, has donated his savings of more than 2 years to Citi FM’s ‘Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE)’ initiative.



Kekeli Eni, who heard about the initiative through his father, donated GH¢453.20; coins he had saved from pocket money received from his parents and other relatives.



COPE is an initiative that seeks to provide full scholarships to brilliant but deprived students to further their education at the tertiary level.



On August 29, Citi FM launched the 2017 edition of the project with the aim of raising GH¢250,000 to support the tertiary education of 50 brilliant and needy students from across the country.



Kekeli’s father, Mr. Eni, who also donated some amount of money to support the initiative brought along his son’s contribution; coins of 1 cedi, 50, 20, 10, 5 and 1 pesewa in a paper bag.



Following the call for donations made on air, many individuals and companies have contributed generously to support the cause.



Citi FM continues to encourage donations from individuals and corporate bodies to give to otherwise qualified but deprived Senior High School graduates the opportunity to further their education to the tertiary level.



How to contribute



Donations can be sent to the MTN mobile money number 0550 900 006. Cheques can also be written in the name: CITI FM FOUNDATION.



Alternatively, donations can be made at the front desk of Citi FM, located behind the Adabraka Police Station.

COPE is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative programme under the Citi Foundation.



Between 2014 and 2016, the project expended an average of about GHc 5,000 per academic year on each beneficiary.



Through donor support, COPE has managed to cater for 22 students since its inception.