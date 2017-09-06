Captain Smart Exposes More Rot At SSNIT

Captain Smart Related Stories It emerged this week that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) spent at least $70 million on the acquisition of faulty software, nearly twice the price it had earlier on budgeted for.



Documents reveal SSNIT had budgeted $34,011,914.21 in 2012 for the procurement of Operational Business Suite, a technology that would automate its processes.



The contract awarded to Perfect Business Solutions Limited included the provision of Pension Administration Solution, Mobile Registration Workstations, Desktop Registration Workstations, Biometric Solutions and Card Printers among others.



It has emerged that several other firms submitted significantly lower estimates to execute the controversial SSNIT IT project, however, management decided to select a supplier whose estimate was the most expensive.



On his flagship Fabewoso segment on the morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Captain Smart revealed that misapplication, misappropriation and embezzlement at SSNIT amount to 1.9 billion dollars.



Watch full video below:



