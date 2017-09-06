Togo Women Go Topless To Demand Resignation Of Faure Gnassingbe

Related Stories Thousands of women reportedly poured on the streets in Togo to demand the immediate resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe.



The women went topless in front of the security, calling for an end to the 50-year rule of the Gnassingbe dynasty after Faure's father, Eyadema ruled the country for 38 years before his death in 2005.



The protestors, in a video circulating on social media, can be seen dragging their buttocks on the ground at the entrance to police post while officers appeared ready to strike.



Last week, several thousand activists of the governing Union for the Republic ("Unir" parti), all dressed in white T-shirts bearing the image of President Faure Gnassingbé, marched through the streets of Lomé to support the president.



This followed days of violent anti-government protests which resulted in the deaths of at least three with several others injured.

Meanwhile, human rights group, Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA) is concerned about the apparent silence of the international community on the developments in Togo.



YoHRA is calling on the regional body, African Union (AU) as well as the sub-regional body, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to act in protection of the fundamental human rights of the protesters.



Incidentally, President Faure Gnassingbe Eyadema is the current Chair of ECOWAS, a position he assumed on June 4, 2017 and expected to end in 2018.