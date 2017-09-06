 
UKGCC Marks One-Year Anniversary; Unveils New High Commissioner
 
06-Sep-2017  
The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) has marked one-year of operations in Ghana. It also used the occasion to introduce its new High Commissioner, H.E Iain Walker.

Taking over the ambassadorial position from Jon Benjamin in August, H.E Iain Walker is poised to continue strengthening the relationship between UK and Ghana.

Addressing guests at the cocktail event held in Accra, H.E. Iain Walker said: “UKGCC is proud to be a year old and more grateful for the opportunity to connect businesses and create further opportunities.”

He congratulated the UKGCC team for achieving great milestones in the short period.

The Commissioner called on business communities to partner more, highlighting the huge benefits both organizations stand to gain.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Tony Burkson, Chief Executive Officer of UKGCC thanked the members of the chamber for believing in the role of the chamber and always being ready to take part in activities that promote and boost their business relationship.

Dignitaries present at the anniversary cocktail included the Vice President of Ghana, H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Cocktail provided great networking opportunities for members of the chamber that were present.
 
 
 
Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Washman007
 
 

