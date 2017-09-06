Galamsey: Gov’t To Deploy Marine Police Unit

Related Stories The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has revealed that the government will soon deploy the Marine Police Unit to support the anti-galamasy taskforce, Operation Vanguard, in the fight against the illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



He told Accra FM Wednesday, September 6 that: “We are now getting the stage where we are going to deploy marine police to now go and be on the waters and carry the surveillance to a different level.”



The Akufo-Addo government has resolved to uproot galamsey which is destroying water bodies, forests, and crop farms. To that end, the taskforce, a joint military and police taskforce, Operation Vanguard, was launched on Monday, July 31.



However, there have been some challenges, including accommodation, confronting the task force. But Mr Dery said “There was a budget for tents. We asked for a budget that will sustain them independent of the existing structures. We did not plan for them to go and stay in the classroom.



“But we are going to be able to meet those small problems that have come up.”