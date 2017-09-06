Stop Using Productive Hours For Prayers – Deputy Youth And Sports Minister

Related Stories The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Pius Enam Hadzide is advising Ghanaians especially the youth to stop using productive hours for unserious things like Whatsapping or praying but rather, must learn to develop the right attitude towards work for the industry to succeed.



According to him, his ministry not only places a high value on skills development but also seeks to promote the ideals of right attitude and discipline in the youth for the success of the industry so urged them to adopt productive work attitudes in order to fast-track Ghana’s development.



“We need to learn to come to work early, we need to stop Whatsapping even in meetings, we need to learn to stop using all productive hours praying and seeking for miracles to happen, I mean these attitudes are things that the school curricula may not offer but these are attitudes that are needed to succeed in the world of industry”.



“We must recognise that a positive attitude is a sine-qua-non to business growth and sustainability and therefore must be emphasised greatly in our mentorship and skills development programmes for the youth who are the future leaders of the continent,” he stated.



His comments followed when he addressed the youth at the lessons sharing workshop for Entrepreneurship for Opportunity Actualization (EOpAct) held at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, September 6. The theme for the programme was “Driving the Agro-Industrialization Agenda in Africa, the Critical Place of Skills Development”.



Entrepreneurship for Opportunity Actualization (EOpAct), is a USAID program funded through Africa Lead II internship-based Agribusiness Leadership Program (ALP) with the aim of providing distinctive services to graduates, youth and women to build their technical and managerial capacities to make them relevant in agriculture value chains, job markets and business opportunities.