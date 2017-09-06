SHS Heads Demand Guideline For Free SHS

Over 400,000 prospective SHS students are expected to benefit from the flagship policy Related Stories The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, CHASS is demanding a blue print for the implementation of the Free Senior high school policy.



The blueprint, according to the President of CHASS, Cecilia Kwakye Cofie would guide school heads to effectively implement the free SHS in all public schools.



Madam, Kwakye Cofie made the comment while addressing the 55th national conference of CHASS ongoing at the Mawuli School in Ho in the Volta region.



Over 400,000 prospective SHS students are expected to benefit from the flagship policy which kick starts next week.



In this regard, the CHASS President declared the group’s total support for the policy and announced their commitment to its implementation. Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.