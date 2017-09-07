6-Month Suspension Of Carlos Ahenkorah Likely To Be Canceled

Related Stories The six-month suspension handed Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) may not last as anticipated.



TMA PRO, Frank Asante said the assembly members who took the decision were unaware the MP was in a meeting with the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, at a time they had scheduled to meet him.



He confirmed the TMA Presiding Member phoned to inform him that the MP might not attend their meeting because he had been invited to the Presidency.



Tension is brewing between loyalists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the TMA after it emerged that the letter summoning the MP to appear before the Assembly was not delivered.



Mr Ahenkorah was given a six-month suspension after he failed to appear before Assembly members to answer some questions over his alleged attack of a TMA engineer who was supervising the demolishing of unauthorised structures.



The unauthorized structures, according to the Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng were creating nuisance along the stretch of road hence the decision to undertake the exercise.



But Mr Ahenkorah, who got wind of the exercise rushed to the site in a very angry mood and instructed his constituents and affected residents to stop the TMA task force from destroying their properties.



The MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Trade is reported to have walked towards Mr Adu Boateng, who upon sensing danger of the angry MP bolted to his pickup vehicle with the intention of fleeing from the scene.



The MP further chased Mr Adu Boateng and banged on his car threatening he would let his constituents shoot him if he dares to come to the area to conduct such exercise.



Although the exercise was undertaken with protection from a joint Navy and police personnel, it took the timely intervention of some members of the public to help the engineer to flee from the scene.



Joy News learnt that prior to the Assembly’s meeting, Mr Ahenkorah, the Regional Minister, Ismael Ashittey and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) were summoned to the Flagstaff House for a meeting.



At the said meeting, the Chief of Staff directed that the Assembly halts the decision to suspend Mr Ahenkorah. But it appears the directive did not get to Assembly before the six-month suspension was slapped on the MP.



An earlier decision to suspend the MP was described by his aide, Nana Boakye, as “a day of shame and disgrace for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and members of the Tema West Constituency" and vowed to fight it.



Aide to the MP, Nana Boakye has said what the Assembly did amounted to a total disregard for the directive given by the Chief of Staff and the presidency for which some people must be punished.



But the PRO of the TMA told Joy News' Emefa Apawu on Newsnite Wednesday he “had an interaction with the Mayor who said he will use his good offices to invite the MP for an amicable resolution of the issue.”



He believes the Mayor will quash the suspension decision as he is about finding a lasting solution to the unfortunate happening.



Mr Asante said they need the MP so much as his contribution to the Assembly is very key and they cannot afford to be without him for six months.