Cost Of SSNIT Software Could Scale $72m

Related Stories The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has hinted that the figure used to purchase software by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) could exceed $72 million, although it is yet to conclude its investigations.



EOCO is investigating how SSNIT spent $72 million of the taxpayer’s money to purchase software called Operational Business Suite (OBS) for its operations.



There are concerns that the monies paid for the system have been overpriced, with ICT experts arguing that the cost for the application is outrageous.



The initial price of the software ballooned from $34 million, to $66 million and then to $72 million.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, the Executive Director of EOCO, Mr K. K. Amoah said: “As I speak to you, my men are still investigating some workers and officials of SSNIT. There is also a gentleman called Hagan we have interviewed. He was the Project Manager.



“Some items stated in the contract were not supplied. $34 million was set aside for the contract. It was bloated to about $72-73 million. We haven’t completed with the investigations, but I believe the figures may go up.”



The software system, which was undertaken in 2012, is, according to SSNIT, meant to provide customers with convenient services.