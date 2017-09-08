EOCO Has Not Invited Me – Abronye DC

Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’ says he has not been invited by EOCO.



According to him, the Director of EOCO ACP K.K Amoah (rtd) in a text message apologized to him for the misinformation.



The NPP youth activist among others has alleged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MP) on the Transport Committee of Parliament were bribed to approve the controversial LI 2180, which mandated vehicle owners to pay a mandatory levy for towing of broken down vehicles.



Based on this, there were media reports that EOCO had invited him to provide evidence to enable them investigate the allegations.



ACP K.K Amoah (rtd) is quoted to have said Kwame Baffoe (Abronye) is yet to respond to the call which he personally made to him.



“So if he is hearing my voice or any one listening to me should inform him that he is wanted to provide some evidence to us on those allegations he has raised,” ACP K.K Amoah advised.



He added: “Those issues are of National concern to us so we will investigate them if he has ample evidence for to initiate investigations”.



But Abronye DC in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said he has not received any formal invitation.



However, he is prepared to present all documents to EOCO to ensure those who have looted the state are brought to book.



The NPP Youth Organizer indicated that, he has evidence of corruption practices of 11 institutions under the erstwhile Mahama administration.



“I sent the EOCO boss a text message requesting to allow me bring the documents on Monday but he proposed Thursday September 14, 2017 since he will b out of Accra.



Abronye DC assured he will give all evidence he has to back his allegations about financial malfeasance by government appointees in former President John Mahama’s government.



