Beware Of Fraudsters Impersonating Our Officers – Police Warns

Related Stories An unidentified person is impersonating some senior police officers in the Ghana Police service.



A statement from the police noted that the Director-General of the CID, COP Bright Oduro, and the Deputy Upper West Commissioner, DCOP Oduro Kwarteng as the officers in question being impersonated.



The fraudster is claiming he can influence the transfer of police officers to places like the UN to participate in peacekeeping missions.



They are also promising to enlist unsuspecting officers into the public service.



The Police’s Public Affairs Department assured that the Inspector General of Police is running a transparent police administration “aimed at giving fair and equal opportunities to every police officer especially in the areas of promotion and the selection for peace keeping missions and many others.”



“The Police Public Affairs Department is therefore cautioning the public to disregard such prank calls and seek clarification on policy issues concerning the service from the police affairs department and the police headquarters,” the statement said.



The Police administration has to contend with suspicions of fraud pertaining to recruitment in the past.



In April 2017, a screen printer who collected GH¢8,000.00 from a reverend minister under the pretext of enlisting him into the Ghana Police Service or the Ghana Armed Forces was convicted to a fine of GH¢3, 600.00.



The service has previously advised the public to report people who claim to be recruiting on behalf of the Police to the nearest Police station, or call police emergency telephone numbers: MTN and Vodafone short code 18555 or 191 on all networks for assistance.