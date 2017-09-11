Fmr Assembly Member Arrested For Cultivating ‘Wee’

Related Stories The Aburi Police has arrested a former Assembly Member for pokrom-Nsaba Electoral Area, Kwaku Oduro a.k.a Dekay, for cultivating large acres of marijuana.



The suspect who is also a former constituency organizer for the New Patriotic Party in Akuapim south constituency is reportedly notorious for the cultivation and peddling of narcotic drugs in the area.



Information gathered indicates the suspect was arrested Sunday dawn.



An opinion leader of Pokrom, Okpoti Annan who confirmed the incident, stated that the suspect was insubordinate to authority in the community and has been engaging in several lawlessness mostly breach of public peace.



The community is therefor every happy for his arrest praying that the Police Prosecute him. Source: kasapafmonline