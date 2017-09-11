I’ll Support Roadmap For Peace

Related Stories THE President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made a passionate appeal to the chiefs and people of the Northern Region to give peace a chance in matters involving the pockets of chieftaincy disputes, which is stalling the development of the region.



Speaking particularly to the decade-and-half-old Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, the President assured to lend his government’s support to any solution that would emerge from deliberations of the eminent chiefs handling the matter.



“I believe the time now has come for all of us to work together to find a lasting solution, and, therefore, whatever solution comes out of the deliberations that you, the eminent chiefs, would have, the formula that you will arrive at, the roadmap that you would define, I want to assure you that my government is going to give that roadmap and that formula our full support.”



President Akufo-Addo made the call when the Regent of Gonjaland, Tun Tumba Yagbong Wura Boresa Sulemana, and the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohigu Abdullai Mahami Sheriga, paid separate calls on him at the Flagstaff House last Friday.



The chiefs were at the presidency to congratulate the President on his electoral victory and to discuss matters relating to the development and wellbeing of their people in the region.



The President reiterated that peace in Dagbon is no longer a matter for only the people of that region but a matter for all Ghanaians.



“Nothing will give me greater pleasure that by the end of this year, that when the Damba festival is being held in Yendi, that there would be a new Yaa-Naa in place”



The President expressed confidence in the ability of the eminent chiefs, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in negotiating peace in Dagbon, to find a lasting solution to the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute.



“So that is the request I make of you, the Yagbong Wura and of the Asantehene, to work together to give us that formula that would allow both sides of the conflict to come to an understanding that it is in their interest and in the interest of all of us in Ghana that they find an accommodation, and the accommodation is the formula and roadmap that you are going to put out.”



President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula, who spoke on behalf of the Overload of Dagbon, said the people of the north have been following with keen interest the policy objectives of government in the fields of education, such as the Free SHS, ‘Planting for Food’, and ‘One District, One Factory’ initiatives, and are expectant of how these policies will affect their lives.



“We are hopeful that we as a people stand to benefit from these laudable policies.”



However, he noted that Gonjaland is the only area in the north that has no college of education, and thus requested of the government to set up two colleges of education.



Additionally, he requested for Gonjaland to be carved as a region out of the Northern Region.



The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohigu Abdullai Mahami Sheriga, on his part, thanked the President for his support when fire gutted his palace in March this year.



He was hopeful that the President has what it takes to steer the affairs of the country to transform the socio-economic fortunes of its people.



“It is my wish and prayer that your tenure of office should be one of the most successful regimes that Ghana has ever had in our history.”



He also commended the President for the numerous pro-poor policies the government has begun rolling out.



Speaking to the issues for the need for the creation of new districts, the overlord emphasised that the Northern Region, being the largest in terms of land size, makes the creation of a new region, the North East Region, long overdue.



“Northern Region, as you are all aware, is the largest region in terms of land size in the country, and creating a new region out of this region is long overdue. As a result, I wish to make a passionate appeal to you to consider carving out a new region for the Northern Region, to form the North East Region. This region, when created, will not only facilitate the process of decentralisation and local governance as enshrined in our constitution, but would bring governance and development to the doorstep of the people.”



He argued that the vast nature of the Northern Region, coupled with the diverse socio-cultural dynamics of the region, makes it particularly difficult for the chiefs to effectively and efficiently deal with the numerous land and chieftaincy conflicts in the region.



He also requested of the President to intervene to ensure speedy completion of the Nalerigu-Gambaga township roads and others that are in a deplorable state, so as to help eliminate post-harvest loses and increase agricultural productivity in the region.



According to him, the contractor has abandoned the site for some time, stalling the progress of work on that road.



He also appealed to government to increase access to potable water to communities in the region that continue to suffer acute water crises.



“The potable water coverage is about 50 per cent, and has to be expanded to give us 100 per cent, that is our desire.”



He also appealed for two district hospitals to serve the health needs of the people in the Mamprugu-Moagduri District and the other for the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District.



The President, in response, assured the chiefs and people of the Northern Region that his government will endeavour to redeem all the promises made to them.