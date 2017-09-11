Government Disburses Funds To Speed Up Free SHS Implementation

Related Stories Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Deputy Minister of Education, has announced that government has disbursed funds to senior high schools (SHS) to help speed up the Free SHS Policy implementation.



He said this was to help ensure immediate tuition in the various SHSs in the country for the new academic year.



Dr Adutwum made this known on Friday in Tamale during a meeting with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region.



The meeting was to educate the MMDAs on the implementation of the Free SHS.



"Government has advanced 20 per cent of monies due to all SHSs to help kick start activities of the new academic year...," Dr Adutwum said.



He said the Free SHS was to ensure that all Ghanaian students had quality, equity and accessible education for free, including the technical and vocational schools.



Dr Adutwum said the government was also putting in place other requirements such as the distribution of textbooks for all levels to match the intake of students this year and also to aid teaching and learning.



He called on parents and guardians whose wards were not placed, though they qualified for placement, to help them choose schools from other available ones of their choice to avoid being placed in schools they did not like.