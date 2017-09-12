Free SHS Won’t Encourage Class Divide – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories “Under the free SHS policy, we’ll ensure that students from basic public schools have equal opportunities to enroll in any of the top Senior High Schools in the country,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured.



The top second-cycle institutions are currently populated by the students from Junior High private schools in the cities and the urban centres who have good performance from the Basic Education Certificate Exams(BECE).



But, according to the President, government has reserved about 30% of places in the top 82 SHSs in the country to students from Basic public schools across-board.



“We believe that this is crucial in ensuring that we do not inadvertently encourage a permanent class divide, where a child from a background whose parents are unable to afford a private Junior High private school education, is predestined to be excluded from the top Senior High Schools in the country. That is unconscionable and potentially dangerous for social cohesion,”President Akufo-Addo said in an address during the launch of the free SHS policy at the West Africa Senior High School at Adenta in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo today, Tuesday September 12, launched the government’s much touted flagship education program, Free Senior High School which has taken of across the country.



The event was held at the premises of the West Africa Senior High School at Adenta in Accra.



A total of over 400000 students are expected to benefit from the programme that excludes them from paying fees including admission, examination and utility fees.



