Gov’t To Address Problems With Free SHS Implementation

Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the government will be dealing with all the challenges that are associated with the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.



Since the implementation of the Free SHS on Monday, September 11 some parents have raised concerns that their wards have been returned from the schools they were placed to, due to lack of space.



But reacting to some of these concerns on Accra FM on Wednesday, September 13 Mr Oppong Nkruah noted that some of the issues that have come up, including the lack of space, are matters that have affected SHS education over the years and so this problem cannot be attributed to the implementation of the programme.



He however assured that “all the problems that have come up with the implementation of the Free SHS will be dealt with immediately by the government”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, September 12 launched the Free SHS at the West African Senior Secondary School (WASS) in Accra.



But delivering an address at the launch of the Free SHS programme, the President said his government is open to accept inputs from all quarters to make the programme long lasting and successful.



“As is with all human endeavours, we will certainly face challenges in the implementation of this policy of Free SHS despite our best preparation and efforts. We may falter but by the grace of the almighty God, we shall not fall for we will be ready in all humility to accept inputs and criticisms aimed at improving the policy,” he stated.



He added: “The policy is not about the NPP or the NDC. The beneficiaries will not only be NPP members or sympathisers. They will be Ghanaians from all walks of life and from all political persuasions. This is about Ghana and how best to build a progressive and prosperous nation for this and future generations. Its constitutionality is not in doubt. All Ghanaians should support the policy to ensure its success.”