Free SHS: Headmistress Accused Of Charging Fees Denies Allegation

The Headmistress of the University Practice Senior High School (UPSS) in Cape Coast, Central Region, has debunked claims by some parents that the school authorities are extorting money before students are granted admission.



Mrs. Paulina Yankah said she is surprised by the damaging allegation.



Mrs. Yankah was speaking Wednesday on Adom FM.



Some parents claim Mrs. Yankah’s school has been requesting GH¢ 700 from each fresh student despite government’s directive that public secondary school heads should not take money from any student.



“I’m surprised that some parents are alleging that I’m extorting GH¢ 700 cedis each from them. I haven’t taken any money from any parent. God should forgive them” the headmistress laments.





Mrs. Yankah said she advised parents whose wards are outside the Central Region to see the owners of hostels to accommodate their children since her institution is a day school and hence has no boarding facilities.



She added the only semblance of boarding facilities her school has is a girl’s dormitory of that has 40 beds for 80 girls and a few beds for boys.



She reveals that these accommodation facilities, constructed by the PTA, are only for continuing students, and not meant for first-year students.



“I only told the parents that since the school is a day school interested parents can hire hostels around the school to accommodate their wards because we don’t have boarding facilities and I didn’t charge them to pay any fees to the school authorities” she stated.



“The Parent and Teachers Association (PTA) are only taking a voluntary GHC 5 cedis as PTA dues which are not compulsory” Mrs. Yankah clarifies.



She revealed that hostel owners close to the school are rather charging students from GHC 500 to GHC 700 cedis to provide them with accommodation but not the school.



On the school’s capacity to accommodate students been placed there, Mrs. Paulina Yankah said the school requested for only 400 students but the Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) have so far placed a total of 595 students.



She has described the situation as worrying because the school has very limited capacity.