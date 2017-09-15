AU Must Avert Violence Explosion In Togo

Related Stories Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the Volta Region have called on the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to immediately step in to avert explosion of political violence in the Republic of Togo.



They also appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene to avoid the spilling over of political crisis from that country to Ghana.



The Organizations made the call in a press release jointly signed by Mr Francis Asong, Executive Director, VOICE-Ghana and Nana Kugbeadzoe-Bakateyi II, Chief Executive Officer for Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) to commemorate this year’s International Day of Democracy, which falls on September 15.



The theme for this year’s celebration is, “Democracy and Conflict Prevention”.



The CSOs condemned violent attacks by security forces on civilians in peaceful protests, and described the act as an affront to the growing democracy on the Continent.



They said democracy strives in the environment where the rights of citizens were respected and asked regional and international bodies to move in and protect the vulnerable in Togo.



The Organizations expressed their condolences to bereaved families and called for support for victims of the unrest as the world marked Democracy Day.



Some protesters were killed and hundreds wounded in clashes with security officers during peaceful demonstrations aimed at regime change against the Gnassingbe family, which ruled Togo from 1967 till date.