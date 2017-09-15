I Will Work Towards Industrializing My Region- Nyonyo

Related Stories Mr Francis Nyonyo, Member of Council of State representing the Volta Region has said he would be an active advocate of the Region and not just a ‘representative.’



Mr Nyonyo who is on a familiarization tour of the Region said the visits granted him the opportunity to face realities on the ground and identify issues for government’s attention.



He said it was unfortunate that the Region lacked development in the midst of plenty and asked the chiefs and opinion leaders to invest in the vast arable lands to check rural-urban migration.



Mr Nyonyo said the continent needed an “industrial revolution” and charged the youth to push for development and “stop entertaining laziness”.



“I am an Industrial Revolutionist who is ready to hear issues related to development. Together we will do it”, he stated and challenged Municipal and District Assemblies to be proactive and responsive to the needs of the people in line with their mandate.



Chiefs and Assembly members who interacted with the Council of State member appealed to government to complete the stalled Eastern Corridor road project to open up the Region.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said government was paying some debts incurred on the project after which the contractors would return to site.



He said water projects in the Region would also be completed and added that the “free Senior High School policy is here to stay.”