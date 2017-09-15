BA PWD Vehicle Stolen

Related Stories The official vehicle for the regional head of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Brong Ahafo Region, Toyota Hilux pick-up van with the registration number GV 220-14 has been stolen from his bungalow.



George Osei, the PWD regional head, confirmed this to DAILY GUIDE.



He said his night security man who woke him up on August 1, 2017 at about 3am and told him about the missing silver coloured pickup from his official residence. According to him since then nothing has been heard about it though he reported it to the police.



According to information gathered by DAILY GUIDE, his driver, Matthew Bansah who used the car the previous day and kept the keys of the vehicle was not in his room when attempt was made to contact him after the car had disappeared. His wife (driver) told the security man that her husband had gone to town in the night and had, at that time, not yet returned. The driver and his wife live close to the regional manager in the same area (Sunyani residency). The car’s number plate and other documents covering it were later seen on the ground somewhere and picked up by a Good Samaritan who later gave it to the police.



According to our source, the night watchman saw the car being driven out of the compound and he rushed to verify from the driver whether he had asked somebody to take the vehicle out without first informing him (security man) only to be told that the driver had not slept at home. The security man then went and informed the manager about the incidence.



Confirming the theft to DAILY GUIDE, the regional manager explained that he reported the case to the Sunyani Municipal Police and was given what he called police extract to announce the theft on radio to the general public. He subsequently gave a written report to the regional coordinating council under which the PWD falls. He said the car was bought in 2011 but was later re-registered in 2014 upon a government directive to all departments and agencies.



According to him, the theft has affected their supervisory role of inspecting government projects in the region because that particular vehicle was more roadworthy than the other two the department has.



The regional police command was not aware of the situation. The Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Bossoh was totally oblivious about the rampant car stealing and snatching going on in the region particularly in the Sunyani Municipality in recent times explaining that he was out of town.



Car snatching is on the rise in the Sunyani Municipality especially at a suburb called Berlin Top.