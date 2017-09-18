‘Don’t Legalise Marijuana’ - Concerned Ghanaians

Library Image Related Stories A recent proposal by the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Standards Authority (GSP), Professor Alex Dodoo, for marijuana (wee) to be legalised seems to have stirred controversy in the country.



In view of this, some concerned Ghanaians have appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to immediately rubbish Prof. Dodoo’s suggestions which many have described as “distasteful” to the nation.



According to them, the call to legalise marijuana has the propensity to paint the country black in the eyes of the international community as a probable transit zone for marijuana trade.



They explained that the proposal was also dangerous to a nation which was struggling to fight the prevalence rate of cultivations, sales and usage of marijuana and other narcotic substances.



“We are calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call Prof. Dodoo to order if indeed he is a listening President,” they urged Today.



In a random interview conducted by Today over the weekend, a cross-section of Ghanaians expressed sadness about the move by Prof. Dodoo.



They argued out that the mere fact that its legalisation was working in countries like the United Kingdom and the United State of American does not mean it will work in Ghana.



A cloth seller at Makola in Accra, Madam Gertrude Afi Hogbenu, told Today that the country will be doomed if government tries to legalise marijuana.



A motor bike dealer in Accra, Mr. Iddrisu Ali, posited that even though ‘wee’ is considered illegal in the country, yet many of the youth openly smoke it on the streets, sports stadia, beaches, in complete disregard of the law.



“You can imagine the danger it will bring to the nation if government decides to legalise it,” he noted.



That move, according to him, will certainly open the floodgates for all kinds of criminal activities with it attendant effects.



He attributed the violence and widespread anarchy in the country today to the mass consumption of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and heroin.



